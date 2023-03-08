DOWS - Kenneth E. Jackson, 92, of Dows, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Memorial graveside services for Kenneth Jackson will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Fairview Cemetery in Dows with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating.
Visitation for Kenneth Jackson will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ewing Funeral Home, 114 East Ellsworth in Dows.
Kenneth Edward Jackson was born to Alfred and Margaret (Stanfield) Jackson on July 7, 1930 at the family home in rural Dows. He was the sixth of 10 children, and was raised and educated in the Dows area, attending country schools and graduating from Dows High School.
Following high school, Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and fought at the Battle of White Horse Mountain, where a strategic hill was captured which helped secure victory against the communist forces in the north.
After Kenneth was discharged from the service, he returned home to Dows and began working with his father and brother Richard at Jackson Trucking. He continued his over-the-road trucking career with Murphy Transportation, Farmland, Korth Trucking, and eventually at the Dows Co-Op, where he loved all aspects of trucking in the agricultural field, caring for his friends and neighbors in their farming operations. His decades-long career gave him the opportunity to travel coast to coast in all states.
Kenneth was united in marriage to Sharon Durrant on July 7, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williams. The couple met while Sharon was a waitress at the Green Door Café in Dows, and they lived their entire married life in Dows, where they raised their sons, Mike and Anthony.
Kenneth and Sharon enjoyed traveling, they spent many winters in Arizona and Texas. They also loved attending dances around the area and camped in Clear Lake every summer with several other couples from Dows.
Kenneth loved golfing, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling up and down the Iowa River and at Clear Lake with his family. He was an avid Iowa State fan and enjoyed watching sports on TV and occasionally attending games with family. Kenneth loved dogs and almost always had one or two accompany them on their trips and vacations where they forged some of their most lasting memories together.
Kenneth was a lifelong Dows resident. He took great pride in his community, having been a member of the Dows Fire Department, and a member of the Dows Golf Course. He’ll be remembered for his love of his community and country, his family and his work.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sharon, currently a resident at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls; his sons: Mike Jackson of Ames and Anthony (Beth) Jackson of Clear Lake; grandchildren: Camille Jackson of Albuquerque, N.M; Will Jackson of Johnston; Thomas Jackson of Overland Park, Kan.; and Matthew Jackson of Johnston; siblings: Dick Jackson of Hampton; Louise Hogan of Show Low, Ariz.; Wesley (Shirley) Jackson of Van Meter; and Alfred “Jr.” Jackson of Burlington, Wis.; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Howard, Eugene, Donald, Arlene and Barbara.
In lieu of flowers and other customary remembrances, Kenneth's family suggests memorial contributions may be made to any of the following Dows organizations: Dows American Legion Post, Dows Fire Department, Dows Swimming Pool, Dows Senior Center or the Dows Golf Course and sent to the family’s attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, PO Box 396, Dows, IA, 50071.