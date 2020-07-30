Iowa Falls-Jacob Robert Thomas passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Galena, Illinois. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, Iowa, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines and masks are appreciated. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held with family and close friends on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with the Rev. Robert Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Jake was born at Ellsworth Municipal Hospital in Iowa Falls on Dec. 21, 1969, to Virgil and Darlene (Reeder) Thomas. He attended both the Iowa Falls and Alden schools. He chose a trade in the roofing industry, which he always loved. Recently, in staying true with his wanting to be outdoors whenever possible, he worked the concrete/construction trade for King Construction in Iowa Falls, where he was currently their shop manager.