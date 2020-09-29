ALDEN
Merlin “Ted” Janes, 87, of Alden, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home. A private family viewing was held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Woodley Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Ted and his family.
Merlin “Ted” Dean Janes was born Dec. 14, 1932, to Dutch and Anna (Naber) Janes. He attended country schools and worked on the family farm. Ted honorably served in the United States Army from 1954-1955. On Dec. 24, 1953, Ted was united in marriage to Jeannie Swift at the Methodist Church in Webster City, Iowa. To this union seven children were born.
Ted farmed all his life and was an accomplished horseman, this included breeding quarter horses and raising and training ponies. In his later years he enjoyed teaching all he knew about farming and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Ted Janes is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeannie Janes of Alden, Iowa; children, Debb (Randy) Fontanini of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Lindell (Meshell) Janes of Radcliffe, Iowa, Dwight Janes of Radcliffe, Iowa, Kyle (Kari) Janes of Alden, Iowa, Kirk (Teri) Janes of Altoona, Iowa, Shelaine Bumgarner of Cambridge, Iowa, Todd Janes of Buckeye, Iowa; grandchildren: Drew (Jana) Lewis, Jason (Miranda) Lewis, Mia Fontanini, Amber (Chuck) Funaro, Lindsey (Tom) Gorzelanny, Brittany (Josh) Benson, Landon Janes, Leeza (Trenton) Klocke, Dylan Janes, Shanea Janes, Logan (fiancé Alicia Wessels) Janes, Lexa (Parker) Krause, Harli (Josh) Hoover, Rana Janes, McKinsey (fiancé Pierre Jones) Nessa, Mercades (Brennan) Santone, Toriana (Coy) Baker, Treyton Bumgarner, Gabe Janes, Darby Janes, Mabel Janes, Grayson Janes, Rhen Janes, and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Ilene “Butch” (Dwayne) Draper; brother-in-law, Don Tjarks; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Anna Janes; sisters, Margie Tjarks, Ruth Silvest; brother, Melvin Janes; and brother-in-law, Raymond Silvest.
Merlin “Ted” Janes, 87, of Alden, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home. A private family viewing was held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Woodley Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Ted and his family.
Merlin “Ted” Dean Janes was born Dec. 14, 1932, to Dutch and Anna (Naber) Janes. He attended country schools and worked on the family farm. Ted honorably served in the United States Army from 1954-1955. On Dec. 24, 1953, Ted was united in marriage to Jeannie Swift at the Methodist Church in Webster City, Iowa. To this union seven children were born.
Ted farmed all his life and was an accomplished horseman, this included breeding quarter horses and raising and training ponies. In his later years he enjoyed teaching all he knew about farming and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Ted Janes is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeannie Janes of Alden, Iowa; children, Debb (Randy) Fontanini of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Lindell (Meshell) Janes of Radcliffe, Iowa, Dwight Janes of Radcliffe, Iowa, Kyle (Kari) Janes of Alden, Iowa, Kirk (Teri) Janes of Altoona, Iowa, Shelaine Bumgarner of Cambridge, Iowa, Todd Janes of Buckeye, Iowa; grandchildren: Drew (Jana) Lewis, Jason (Miranda) Lewis, Mia Fontanini, Amber (Chuck) Funaro, Lindsey (Tom) Gorzelanny, Brittany (Josh) Benson, Landon Janes, Leeza (Trenton) Klocke, Dylan Janes, Shanea Janes, Logan (fiancé Alicia Wessels) Janes, Lexa (Parker) Krause, Harli (Josh) Hoover, Rana Janes, McKinsey (fiancé Pierre Jones) Nessa, Mercades (Brennan) Santone, Toriana (Coy) Baker, Treyton Bumgarner, Gabe Janes, Darby Janes, Mabel Janes, Grayson Janes, Rhen Janes, and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Ilene “Butch” (Dwayne) Draper; brother-in-law, Don Tjarks; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Anna Janes; sisters, Margie Tjarks, Ruth Silvest; brother, Melvin Janes; and brother-in-law, Raymond Silvest.