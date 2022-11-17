POPEJOY - Robert Charles Jass, 81, of Popejoy died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 15, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Bob was born on Feb. 13, 1941 in Lee Center, Iowa. He was delivered at home by his paternal grandmother, as the doctor could not get there in time. He grew up in rural Alden on the family farm and was featured on the cover of Wallace’s Farmer at a young age. He went to K-12 school in Alden and developed close friendships with the class of 1959, many of which continue today. Bob was known to his classmates as “BJ”, an affable friend who loved to joke around and race cars.
Bob was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden. He was a lifelong Lutheran with a strong faith in God. As a member of First Lutheran Church in Dows, he was a volunteer deacon who took communion and provided taped copies of the sermon to members who could not make it to church.
One of Bob’s dreams was to be a racecar mechanic, and he earned his degree in automotive and diesel mechanics at UTI in Omaha. He came back home to work on the farm and used his education to fix cars and tractors and to tinker. With his career he was able to combine his love of farming and mechanics, as well as continue a family business. He farmed with his dad, uncle and brother Jim, for more than 50 years.
Bob was introduced to the love of his life, Cheryl Kay Cooper, by mutual friends in 1969. They were engaged on their second date and married six months later, on Dec. 7. The day of their wedding was the first snowstorm of the season, a fun fact often shared with their kids and grandkids.
Bob spent his retirement driving his red van (nickname “Red Baron”) up and down the road, comparing crops in the area. He also loved spending time with his seven grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Iola Jass, and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Jass; daughters: Darci (Lester) Cahail and Kim (Abel) Jass-Ramirez; and grandchildren: Jake (Gabby Duncan) Cahail, Jesse (Jasmine) Cahail, Jamison (Gina) Cahail, Ben (Skyler Peterson) Cahail, Greyson Cahail, Gabriel Cahail and Salomé Ramirez.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.
Ewing Funeral Home of Dows is in charge of funeral arrangements.