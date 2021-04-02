Jennings, Cory

MASON CITY - Cory Jennings, 36, of Mason City, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home. He will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service at the Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Eldora. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Cory and his family.
Cory Wayne Jennings was born on April 30, 1984, to Shayne Jennings and Vickie Blandau in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He graduated from Eldora New Providence High School, class of 2002. On July 30, 2005, Cory was united in marriage to Candice Crosse at the Eldora United Methodist Church in Eldora, Iowa. Cory worked for Coca Cola for many years.