IOWA FALLS - Danielle Jennings, 43, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Dani and her family.
Danielle Leigh Jennings was born on June 10, 1979 to Richard “Rick” and Melody Ann (Korth) Jennings in Fort Dodge. For the past nine years Danielle worked for the United States Postal Service.
Danielle “Dani” Jennings was a mother, sister, friend and confidant. She made us laugh, feel safe, caused joy and was a constant. She had a heart of gold, loved hard and lived for her friends and family. She enjoyed fishing, hiking and any adventure with her family.
Dani Jennings is survived by three beautiful children: Cole, Seth and Salena. They were her life. She shared the last seven years with her significant other, Danny and his great boys, Caydan and Caleb. She is also survived by her father, Rick (Sherry) Jennings; mother, Melody Korth Jennings and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Wayne and Jean Jennings and Theodore and Ethel Korth and many other family members.
With her passing, please share memories with each other. Keep her alive with stories and memories that will keep her with us forever.