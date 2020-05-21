IOWA FALLS - John Thomas Brown, 89, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. A private, family-only funeral service will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: John Brown Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
John Thomas Brown was born on Puckerbrush Road in rural Adel, Iowa, on June 7, 1930, to Bert O. Brown and Teresa Connolly Brown, the youngest of seven children. He attended school at rural Dallas County schools, St. Augustin in Des Moines and the old Dowling High School in Des Moines, graduating from Iowa Falls High School with the class of 1948. John joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War. He served with the 9th Bomb Wing at Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho. Two days after his discharge from the Air Force, on Sept. 21, 1955, he was united in marriage to Donna Wehrman at St. Francis Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho. They returned to Iowa Falls to his job with Iowa Electric Light and Power (now Alliant) at the power plant.