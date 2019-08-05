PARKERSBURG-John “Jack” Martin Beeken, 72, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, of natural causes. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.