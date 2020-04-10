PARKERSBURG—John Jay Hansel, 77, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home in Parkesburg, of natural causes. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Burial will be in the Hansel Cemetery located in Garber, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.