CRETE, NEB. - Alice A. Johnson, 90, was born May 28, 1931, in Deloit, Iowa, to Walter and Christine (Grell) Schurke and passed away peacefully at the Crete Area Med Center on May 31, 2021.
Alice graduated from Kiron High School in Krion, Iowa, with the Class of 1949. She later was united in marriage to George Norman Johnson on Nov. 2, 1952, and to this union two children completed their family, Linda and Tom. The majority of their family lived in Denison, Iowa, where she cooked in the school. In 1976 they moved to Iowa Falls, Iowa, where they lived until 2018, when Alice finally convinced Norman to move closer to family in Crete, Nebraska. Alice was an excellent cook and loved being the in kitchen, where her recipes consisted of “a little bit of this and little bit of that.” She loved helping Norman attract birds and squirrels to their feeders. Traveling and spending 17 years at Tipsinah Mounds Campground in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, where she and Norman gained an extended family, were some of their fondest memories. Many called her their “angel on Earth.” Alice had a heart of gold and always welcomed you into her home with baked goods and a beverage of choice! There was nothing better than to have the grandkids and great-grandkids busting through the door for a visit and big hugs and kisses! Coloring, working on puzzles, reading books, playing cards and other games and learning how to maneuver her computer to find children’s songs were some of the fun activities cherished with the great-grandchildren. They will all miss Gigi.