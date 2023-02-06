CRETE, Neb. - George Norman Johnson, 92, was born June 4, 1930 in Kiron, Iowa to Edwin and Edna (Hultander) Johnson and passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Tabitha Care Center with his children by his side. Norman graduated from Kiron High School in Kiron with the class of 1948. Norman later was united in marriage to Alice Schurke on Nov. 2, 1952, and to the union two children completed their family: Linda and Tom.
Norman worked road construction in the early years of their marriage; he would tell you what roads he helped build and when going by road construction he would tell you exactly what they were doing and if it was the right or wrong way. In 1960 he settled in Denison and began work at Farmland Foods in the maintenance department. In 1976 Norman transferred to Iowa Falls to work at Farmland where they lived until 2018 when they moved to Crete, Neb. to be closer to family.
Norman’s love besides Alice, was Minnesota. He always said, “If you want to know what Heaven is like, go to Minnesota.” Norman, along with Alice, spent 17 years camping at Tipsinah Mounds Campground from May to October, where they acquired a very special extended family. Norman loved to watch and feed the birds and squirrels; leftovers were always thrown on the lawn for them to eat. Norman never met a dog he didn’t like, even the ones that bit him. It was never the dog’s fault, it was always something he did. Norman fell in love with Linda’s rescue dog Turk. He always wanted Turk to visit.
Norman had an obsession for coins. You never wanted him to know how many coins you had in your pocket or piggy bank, because he would ask for them and spend hours categorizing them. He even made it known to not spend the coins until he approved. This was also a very frequent task when he would get on Alice’s nerves -- we all knew he did, but the love was inseparable, and she would say, “Oh Norman, go upstairs to your room!” His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of his day when they would come and visit. He always would find a cookie or a piece of chocolate to tease them with before he would give it to them. They all loved their Papa. Norman will truly be missed by all. He never met a stranger and would always spark up a conversation with anybody.
Norman is survived by daughter, Linda Lee; son, Tom (Isabel) Johnson; five grandchildren: Krissi (Gene) Muff, Ryan (Chelsea) Lee, Jessica (Trevis-or Trevor as Grandpa would call him) Trautman, Aaron (Natalie) Johnson and Tyler (Gabrielle) Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren: Ted Muff; Lydia, Elyana, Liam and Mila Lee; Drew, Jaxon and Rylyn Trautman; Jamison and Alison Johnson; Dean Johnson; Many nieces, nephews, friends, and acquired daughter, Karla Renner.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents: Edwin and Edna Johnson; sister, Marjorie Kollbaum; brother, Warren Johnson; sister-in-law, Maxine Weinbrandt; son-in-law, Donivan Lee; daughter-in-law, Sheri Johnson; great-grandson, Jarrid Trautman.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. The service can be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@firstevangelicallutheranch5903.