IOWA FALLS - Maryln Johnson, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Alden with burial in the Jackson Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
A special lady, Maryln Sue Johnson passed away on Friday, Feb. 17 due to complications of cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Maryln was born Oct. 18, 1938 the daughter of Tom and Margaret (Schafer) Paswalk. She graduated with valedictorian honors from Owasa High School and enjoyed basketball and roller skating. On Sept. 1, 1957, Maryln was united in marriage to Allen Johnson at the Berlin Church. They started their life in Davenport and then Alden where she worked in the banking business in both locations. In 1968 they returned to her birthplace farm near Owasa and began their farming operation which grew into Johnson Ag Farms. A wonderful cook, homemaker, and entertainer, she loved all types of activities involving her kids and grandkids. In 1988, she started her own llama business and three years later started the first 4-H llama program in the state of Iowa. She was a founding member of the Iowa Llama Association. Other counties and states would soon replicate her efforts. Maryln was a mentor to over 450 kids spanning 32 years. She enjoyed helping to mold and watch as her young kids turned into great adults. In 1998, she received the Governor’s Volunteer Award and in 2018 was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. Maryln always looked forward to cattle and llama shows and sales and visiting with the attendees. Hereford cattle was very important to Maryln as she also served on the Iowa Hereford Auxiliary Board for 16 years as treasurer. Maryln was known for fitting some of the best tails at cattle shows! Later on, she expressed her musical talent by playing organ with a group of friends from Cedar Falls. Maryln and Allen were avid tennis players in their earlier years, playing in leagues in Iowa Falls and Eldora as well as their own courts with their great friends the Harms family. They also enjoyed many years of dancing with friends. Maryln and Allen spent the last 18 years of their marriage vacationing several times a year in Branson. Recently, she loved watching Caitlin Clark and Keegan and Kris Murray of the Iowa Basketball teams, while enjoying a Dairy Queen Blizzard. Maryln always put others needs before hers.
Truly one of God’s angels here on Earth, a sweetheart of a woman passed away a few days after Valentine’s Day and now resides in Heaven.
Maryln is survived by her sons: Lynn Johnson and Kevin (Jennifer) Johnson of Iowa Falls; grandchildren: Colin (April) Johnson of Eldora, Dylan Johnson of Hubbard, Kelsey (Joe) Patava of Ankeny and Luke (Kaitlin) Erbes of Waterloo; great-grandchildren: Landen Johnson and Dallas and Audra Patava; sister, Gayle Schmalz of Eldora as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Maryln was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allen in 2017, brother Bob Paswalk and in-laws Wilmer and Josephine Johnson.