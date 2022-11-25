IOWA FALLS - Robert Johnson, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his Iowa Falls residence while under the care of Mary Greeley Hospice. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
He was born April 6, 1938, in Iowa Falls to Walter and Vernice (Ingebritson) Johnson. Robert married Avis Johnson on Oct. 6, 1963.
If it had been up to Bob, this obituary would have ended here. Sorry, Dad, I’m adding a few things.
Bob was inducted into the U.S. Air Force in July 1956 and was honorably discharged in July 1962, having served in France during peacetime. He was fond of recalling that he joined the Air Force to learn how to fly planes, but instead he learned how to drive a truck.
Once out of the Air Force, Bob drove truck, and then eventually went to work for Pre-Stressed Concrete. He joined Decker Truck Line in the mid-1970s, retiring after 29 years of professional driving for them. Talking once about why he went back to trucking, Bob said that the call of the road is pretty strong. At the time of his retirement from Decker, he was only a few miles from receiving recognition for two million safe miles driven and had received awards in State and National Truck Roadeos.
Bob is survived by his wife; his daughter Dawn (Dave) Martin of La Crosse, Wis.; grandson Nicholas Martin of La Crosse, Wis.; brothers: Arnold Johnson of Buckeye, Ariz. and Iowa Falls, and Alan Johnson of Iowa Falls; two nephews and one niece as well as several great-nieces and -nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law: Lisa Johnson and Anita Johnson.
Bob was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church.
No memorial service will be held, at Bob’s request.