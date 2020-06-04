ACKLEY - Jorge Rodriguez, 51, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Jorge and his family.
Jorge Rodriguez was born Nov. 30, 1968, in Juarez, Mexico, to Virginia Rojas. He attended Oak Crest High School, graduating in 1988. Jorge belonged to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He never wavered in his faith even through the difficult times in recent years. Jorge enjoyed his job as a concrete laborer at Forterra Building Products in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He loved all the people he worked with and was a friend to everyone! Jorge enjoyed all sports such as baseball, racing and football. His favorite football teams were the New England Patriots and Michigan. He enjoyed going uptown to Grumpy’s in Ackley and sparring with the guys as part of the Quarterback Club.