IOWA FALLS - Josephine Margaret Grothe, 76, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Mercy Neuro Trauma Unit in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 122 Georgetown Road, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls. For those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Josephine Grothe Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.
Josephine Margaret Fank was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Forest City, Iowa, to Joseph Charles and Margaret Janice (Bartelson) Fank. She attended the Iowa Falls School District, graduating from Iowa Falls High School. She was united in marriage to James Anthony Grothe on Aug. 25, 1962, in Forest City. To this union six children were born: Margaret, Janice, Anthony, Joseph, Rebecca and Sarah. During her life she worked with her family-owned painting business, and worked at the Red Rooster and for the Iowa Falls School District as a cook and doing the laundry. Josephine loved to quilt and sew and loved cooking and entertaining friends and family. She would also spend her free time gardening and canning her harvest.