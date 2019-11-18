PARKERSBURG-Joshua Robert Buchholz, 23, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, due to complications of a liver transplant. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special time for sharing memories and thoughts. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.