ELDORA -Judy A. Martin, 73, of Eldora, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home in Eldora, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Gifford, Iowa, to her parents, Adrian and Jane (Wilson) Dickenson. She was raised in Gifford and graduated from Eldora High School in the class of 1964. She then began her career as an administrative assistant at the Eldora High School. She worked there for 46 years, retiring in 2010.