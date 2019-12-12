KAMRAR - Judy Klaver, 79, of Kamrar, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Southfield Wellness Community. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at First Presbyterian Church south of Kamrar. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Foster Funeral & Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
Judith (Judy) Kay Crouch, daughter of Denny and Ann Reynolds Crouch was born Oct. 3, 1940, in Webster City. She graduated from Williams High School in 1958 and also attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing. On April 9, 1961, she married Verlon Klaver. They resided and farmed in Kamrar. They were blessed with a son, Barry, and a daughter, Kristin.