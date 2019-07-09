HAMPTON - Julia (Anderson) Barz, 49, of Hampton, died Friday, July 5, 2019. She and her husband, Kevin, passed away from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Julia was born July 5, 1970, to Dallas and Linda Anderson. She graduated from Dows High School in 1988 and PCI School of Cosmetology, where she later became an instructor. Julia enjoyed owning her own salon in Williams for many years and continued to do hair for friends and family. She was most recently working at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion as a secretary in the Radiology Department. Julia loved tending to her flower gardens, baking, going to the wellness center and spending time with her family that she loved so dearly.
Julia and Rodney Claude had two children, Kelanie and Kolton. She later married Kevin Barz on Aug. 4, 2011, and settled on Kevin's family farm outside of Hampton. Julia welcomed Kevin's children, Taryn, Coleton James and Trey as family. The last eight years, they spent many hours traveling to activities and events supporting their children in any way they could. The love they shared for each other, their family and their friends was evident in every handshake and hug. They made memories with each person they encountered and they will remain in the hearts of those forever.