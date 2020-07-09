CEDAR FALLS—Julie Marie Green, 56, of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Martin Health Center of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Linn’s Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required. If you don’t have a mask the funeral home will provide one for you. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. More information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: Julie M. Green Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.