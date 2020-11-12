PARKERSBURG—Frederick “Fred” Anthony Junker, 83, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center from natural causes. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, 319-346-1534. Memorials may be directed to the family.
