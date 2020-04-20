ELDORA
Larry E. Kadolph, 84, of Eldora, passed away peacefully at his home in Eldora on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A private visitation and burial will be held by the family. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eldora at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Larry E. Kadolph, son of Albert and Lela Kadolph was born on Nov. 1, 1935, at his parents’ home north of Owasa, Iowa. He received his education in Owasa, graduating from Owasa High School in 1953. On Oct. 8, 1955, he married Marian Lucille Stewart in Fort Carson, Colorado. The couple later divorced. On March 6, 1973, he married Grace Marie Dykhuis Armfield.
He enlisted in the Army in August 1955 and was discharged in August 1957. He then served in the National Guard for two years with an honorable discharge. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Lee, Virginia, and Fort Devons, Massachusetts. He farmed for nine years and worked at FS in Eldora for 30 years until retirement.
After retirement he started working at Creps-Abels Funeral Home as a funeral assistant, worked at the Eldora Car Wash for many years, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Maintenance and Parish Center, volunteered at Dorothy’s Senior Center and helped with cleanup in the kitchen after meals.
He was a member of the American Legion, Walter-Sayer Roll-Harless, Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He loved playing softball, taking care of his yard, reading and delivering Meals on Wheels for Dorothy’s Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Marie Kadolph; children, Rebecca (Dale) Lueck, Monica Kadolph, Thomas (Sheila) Kadolph and Joni Kadolph; stepsons, Dean Armfield and Daniel Armfield; 16 grandchildren and spouses; 28 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Rita (Darrell) Allen; and brother, Ron Kadolph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Lisa Marie Kadolph, infant daughter, Leslie Lorber; son, Jon Joseph Kadolph; brothers, Albert Eugene Kadolph and Bernard Kadolph; and sister, Mary Lou Harman.
Larry E. Kadolph, 84, of Eldora, passed away peacefully at his home in Eldora on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A private visitation and burial will be held by the family. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eldora at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Larry E. Kadolph, son of Albert and Lela Kadolph was born on Nov. 1, 1935, at his parents’ home north of Owasa, Iowa. He received his education in Owasa, graduating from Owasa High School in 1953. On Oct. 8, 1955, he married Marian Lucille Stewart in Fort Carson, Colorado. The couple later divorced. On March 6, 1973, he married Grace Marie Dykhuis Armfield.
He enlisted in the Army in August 1955 and was discharged in August 1957. He then served in the National Guard for two years with an honorable discharge. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Lee, Virginia, and Fort Devons, Massachusetts. He farmed for nine years and worked at FS in Eldora for 30 years until retirement.
After retirement he started working at Creps-Abels Funeral Home as a funeral assistant, worked at the Eldora Car Wash for many years, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Maintenance and Parish Center, volunteered at Dorothy’s Senior Center and helped with cleanup in the kitchen after meals.
He was a member of the American Legion, Walter-Sayer Roll-Harless, Knights of Columbus and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He loved playing softball, taking care of his yard, reading and delivering Meals on Wheels for Dorothy’s Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Marie Kadolph; children, Rebecca (Dale) Lueck, Monica Kadolph, Thomas (Sheila) Kadolph and Joni Kadolph; stepsons, Dean Armfield and Daniel Armfield; 16 grandchildren and spouses; 28 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Rita (Darrell) Allen; and brother, Ron Kadolph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Lisa Marie Kadolph, infant daughter, Leslie Lorber; son, Jon Joseph Kadolph; brothers, Albert Eugene Kadolph and Bernard Kadolph; and sister, Mary Lou Harman.