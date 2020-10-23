PARKERSBURG - Willis Edwin Kannegieter, 91, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Parker Place in Parkersburg of natural causes. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.