IOWA FALLS-Kathleen Ella Nelda Dittmer, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. There will be a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. Masks and social distancing are requested for visitation and the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Kathleen Dittmer Memorial, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 323 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Kathleen Ella Nelda Schierholz was born March 31, 1930, in Clayton County, Iowa, to Alvin Carl and Ellen Catherine (Duwe) Schierholz. She attended the Colesburg School District, graduating with the Class of 1948, and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. On June 7, 1949, she was united in marriage to Martin Ellsworth Dittmer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Guttenberg, Iowa, and they were blessed to spend 71 years together. To this union four children were born: David, Mark, Jeffrey and Kay. Kathy was a homemaker and office manager at Jennings Real Estate in Iowa Falls. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 65 years; active in Ladies Aide and taught Sunday School. She was involved in the community, volunteering at the Church Women United Thrift Store and delivering Meals on Wheels. Kathy enjoyed playing bridge, entertaining, dancing and reading. Her kitchen table was always filled with delicious food, every dish made with love. She supported Marty throughout his career in baseball and was a “mother” to many of the players. Most of all, she loved seeing and talking on the phone with her children, grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.