IOWA FALLS-Kathryn Louise Hanson, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel in Iowa Falls. There will be a time of visitation from 1-2 p.m., Jan. 21, also at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Northlawn Cemetery in Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements, and further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to: Kathryn Hanson Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.