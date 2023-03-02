IOWA FALLS - Kurt Kelsey, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 26, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
He was the son of Bruce and Lucile (Hemm) Kelsey and was born in Hampton on Dec. 23, 1943. Kurt attended Iowa Falls schools, graduating in 1962. Growing up on the farm, Kurt was active in 4-H and FFA and showed livestock at county and state fairs. He held several district offices and received his Iowa Farmer Degree in 1961. During high school Kurt worked in the Pontiac parts department at S&S Sales.
Kurt attended Ellsworth Community College and went on to Iowa State University, earning his B.S. in ag business and farm machinery option in 1966. He was the third generation of Kelseys to attend ISU. Between 1966-68 he worked for International Harvester in Des Moines, in Dealer Recruitment and Ag Machinery Leasing. Kurt was a member of the Army National Guard from 1966 to 1972.
In 1972 he married Arliss Wellendorf of Audubon, Iowa. They celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary this February. Together, they raised a family and built the farm into a thriving and productive space. Kurt loved his family immensely and always supported and encouraged their ideas and pursuits.
Kurt enjoyed a long farming career from 1968-2019. He loved every part of his work, especially planting and harvesting. Kurt worked hard to maintain and improve the quality of his land, employing progressive strip-till and no-till practices. In addition, Kurt was a Cornelius Seed Dealer from 1992-2023. Farming was a source of great pride for him. He especially loved having his son Kent farm alongside him.
Kurt loved owning, restoring and driving old Pontiacs; his favorite, a 1956 Star Chief convertible. He and his family drove it and other old Pontiacs all over the country - from Ohio to California and places in-between. He was a founding member of the Early Times Chapter of Pontiac Oakland Club International, three-term board member of POCI, founding member of Oakland Pontiac Worldwide, and a founding member and two-time president of the POCI Tall Corn Chapter. Kurt also loved his Pontiac parts business; he was a gifted mechanic and had an amazing memory and knowledge of his inventory. Kurt was an excellent salesman who bought new old stock Pontiac parts and sold them to Pontiac owners worldwide. He made many friends along the way.
He had a love for collecting included old tractors. Kurt drove his fully-restored 1938 Massey-Harris Twin Power Challenger in many parades and took it to tractor shows around the Midwest. It was also important to him to restore his grandpa’s John Deere Model A. He served as president of the Iowa Massey Collectors Association as well.
Kurt served as treasurer of the Hardin County Democrats for 30 years and was president of the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Board for four years. He also served as a Hardin County Township Trustee. Kurt understood the importance of working for the greater good of his community and beyond.
Fondest family memories include: road trips across the country in old Pontiacs while sharing his love for old country music, particularly Kitty Wells and Webb Pierce; riding next to Kurt in the combine and having supper out in the field with everyone during harvest time; Friday night fish fry and happy hour; his storytelling ability and Kelsey sense of humor (…he always said it’s a good day if you don’t read your name in the obituaries!), as well as many annual adventures to Northern Wisconsin to snowmobile and ski in the deep snow. Kurt loved animals, especially the family dogs. He shared his knowledge of animal husbandry with his children, helping them raise and show lambs at county and state fairs. His grandchildren continue this tradition.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Arliss, of 51 years; his son, Kent, and wife Sara and their children, Jackson and Robyn; daughter, Letha, and her husband, Luke, and their children, Gus and Wynn; his sister Lynda Peterson; as well as many extended family members and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Lucile Kelsey.
His family is grateful for all the support of friends and family during this time, and welcomes your thoughts, stories and condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation in Kurt’s honor.