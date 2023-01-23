IOWA FALLS - Norma Jean Kelso, 97, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service.
Norma Jean Kelso was born July 6, 1925, in Iowa Falls, the daughter of Edd and Ella (Ingebritson) Tysdale. She attended Elk Run Rural School and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1942. She then attended Ellsworth Community College. On June 9, 1945, she was united in marriage to Marion B. Kelso at the United Methodist Church in Williams, Iowa. To this union one son, Steven, was born.
After college, she taught rural schools in Franklin and Black Hawk County for 3.5 years. She later became secretary for the Waterloo Public School for 24.5 years. She and her husband lived in Waterloo for forty years and then retired back to Iowa Falls.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls, Women’s Club and Ellsworth Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, crocheting, cross-stitching and crafting.
She is survived by her son Steven of Iowa Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.