STORY CITY
Ellen Kennedy, 91, of Story City and previously of Buckeye, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Cedar Place in Story City. There will be a private family service with burial in the Buckeye Cemetery. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Ellen’s daughter, Rita Kaufman, 776 130th St., Hampton, IA 50441.
Ellen was born on March 20, 1929, in Buckeye, Iowa, to William and Hulda (Lawrenz) Runge. She graduated from the Alden High School. On Oct. 10, 1947, Ellen was united in marriage to Chester Kennedy in Buckeye.
Ellen is survived by her children, Ken (Tanda) Kennedy of Slater, Rita (Steve) Kaufman of Hampton and Steve Kennedy of Buckeye, nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Gus and Herb Runge; sister, Donna Richardson; and aunt and uncle, Art and Herta Runge.
