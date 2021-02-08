IOWA FALLS-Sue LaVonne Kennedy, 85, of Iowa Falls, Iowa. Sue received an Arts Associate degree from American River College in Sacramento, California. She later received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Lynchburg College in Virginia and a master’s Science degree in Rehabilitation.
She worked as a Probation Officer for five years for the state of California before moving to Virginia where, after working as counselor supervisor for the Bureau of Correctional Field Units, she was the Treatment Program Supervisor at the Virginia State Penitentiary. After only 18 months she was appointed Assistant Superintendent in charge of treatment making her the first and highest ranking female official in an all-male institution in Virginia , and the only known female assistant warden in the U.S. in an all-male institution.