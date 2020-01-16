PARKERSBURG—Kenneth “Ken” Lee Van Lengen, 63, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg. Private funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. A public celebration of life service will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Parkersburg Civic Center, 502 3rd St., Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.