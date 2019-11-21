Kent Dale Winterberg, 60, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home in Iowa Falls, of natural causes. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Kent Dale Winterberg was born the son of Fred H. and Helen Anna (Ehmen) Winterberg on March 9, 1959, in Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, Iowa. Kent graduated from Aplington High School in 1977. He attended Calmar Technology College in Calmar, Iowa, where he earned a plumbing certificate.