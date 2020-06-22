BUCKEYE
Jeffrey Dean Kielsmeier, 58, of Buckeye, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with the arrangements. Masks and social distancing are requested for the funeral. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service is reserved for family and close friends.
Jeffrey Dean Kielsmeier was born on Jan. 11, 1962, in Eldora, to Marlyn Henry and Maxine S. (Silvey) Kielsmeier. He graduated from Radcliffe Schools in 1980. He attended Iowa State University for a brief time before returning home to help farm. Jeff enjoyed farming, tinkering in his shop to “farmerize” anything that needed to be fixed, spending time with his girls and grandchildren, and socializing with the neighborhood farmers.
Jeffrey Kielsmeier is survived by his four daughters: Katie Carpenter (Zac) of Iowa Falls, Anna Kielsmeier (Jeremy) of Radcliffe, Emma Kielsmeier of Huxley, and Madalyn Kielsmeier of Huxley; three grandchildren: Lila, Axl, and Graham; and two brothers: James (Dee) Kielsmeier of Alden and Jerry (Linda) Kielsmeier of Johnston. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the many friends who helped Jeff in many ways. It is greatly appreciated.
