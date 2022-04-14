IOWA FALLS - Norma Kienol, 91, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Funeral services were held Thursday, April 14, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Norma and her family.
Norma Jean Kienol was born on March 30, 1931 to Albert and Elizabeth (Hartema) Zacharias in Ackley. She graduated from Ackley High School. On April 23, 1951 Norma was united in marriage to Carl Emil Kienol in Ackley.