BUCKEYE - Dennis "Lou" Klaffke, 68, of Buckeye, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Buckeye with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Dennis “Lou” Wilfred Klaffke was born on Feb. 16, 1955 in Iowa Falls to Wilfred and Merna (Stielow) Klaffke. He graduated from Alden High School. On May 22, 1982, Dennis was united in marriage to Mary Kolthoff in Buckeye. Dennis was involved with FFA, 4-H, fastpitch softball and coached Little League.
Dennis is survived by his wife Mary of Buckeye, his sons Christopher (Ashley) Klaffke of Alden, Matthew (Rachel) Klaffke of Alden, Jason Klaffke of Alden and Timothy Klaffke of Alden; brothers Larry (Cindy) Klaffke of Alden and Marv Klaffke of Alden; grandchildren Autumn, Nadine, Bristol, Brielle and Avery and nieces and nephews Brian “Scrappy”, Kate, Gena, Beau and Brandon “Bubba”.
He was preceded in death by his parents Merna and Wilfred and close family friends Herman and Georgia Roeske.