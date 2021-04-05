APLINGTON-Henry Dean Klahsen, 83, of Aplington, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bethany Life in Story City, from natural causes. A private memorial service for family and close friends will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services Aplington Chapel in Aplington, with burial to be held at a later date. The family requests that face coverings be worn. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.