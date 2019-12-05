ACKLEY
Harriett Klein, 80, of Ackley, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Sietsema Funeral Home.
Harriet was born June 24, 1939, the only child of Harry W. and Beulah Frerichs Ricksmeier. She shared the birth date with her paternal grandmother, Minnie Bartling Ricksmeier. She married John Klein and they were the parents of two sons, Robert (Bob) John and Gary Dean. She spent her entire life in Ackley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Klein, and her son, Robert John Klein. She was also preceded in death by her spiritual sister, Laura Morgan and her husband Wayne Morgan of Roland, Iowa.
She is survived by her son, Gary, of Ackley; Bob’s children, Wil and Katie Klein of Eldora; and the grandchildren of her heart, Christopher and Brandon Morgan of Roland. She is also survived by her spiritual family, Harsha Pelimuhandiram, wife Xiaobo Li and their son Milan Pelimuhandiram of California.
Harriett Klein, 80, of Ackley, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Sietsema Funeral Home.
Harriet was born June 24, 1939, the only child of Harry W. and Beulah Frerichs Ricksmeier. She shared the birth date with her paternal grandmother, Minnie Bartling Ricksmeier. She married John Klein and they were the parents of two sons, Robert (Bob) John and Gary Dean. She spent her entire life in Ackley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Klein, and her son, Robert John Klein. She was also preceded in death by her spiritual sister, Laura Morgan and her husband Wayne Morgan of Roland, Iowa.
She is survived by her son, Gary, of Ackley; Bob’s children, Wil and Katie Klein of Eldora; and the grandchildren of her heart, Christopher and Brandon Morgan of Roland. She is also survived by her spiritual family, Harsha Pelimuhandiram, wife Xiaobo Li and their son Milan Pelimuhandiram of California.