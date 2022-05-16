Knickerbocker, Shawn Davis

STORY CITY - Shawn Davis Knickerbocker, 53, of Story City, died May 14, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Boone. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City.
Shawn Davis Knickerbocker was given life by his Creator and was born in Ames on June 21, 1968, the child of Gary and Glenda (Davis) Knickerbocker. Shortly after his birth, he received the gift of Holy Baptism and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Williams and became a child of God.