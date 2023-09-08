Knoll, Dorothy Dec. 19, 1924-Sept. 5, 2023

Bradford - Dorothy Knoll, 98, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A private family service will be held with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ackley. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Dorothy Lucille Knoll was born on Dec. 19, 1924, to Richard and Florence (Muller) Hartema. She graduated from Ackley High School. On Dec. 26, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to William Knoll in Dumont.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Gerald (Barbara) Knoll of Indianola, Brian (Cindy) Knoll of Hampton and Deborah (Steve) Frembgen of Iowa Falls; grandchildren: Adam Jay (fiancée Lacey) Knoll and Aubri Ann (fiancé Travis) and great-grandchild Aaliah Knoll.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter Ruby; sisters: Lauretta Schachtele, Lillian Voy, Edna Knoll, and Mandy Wildeboer; brothers: Laurence and Ervin Hartema and niece Nancy Hartema Ludwig.