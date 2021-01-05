IOWA FALLS
Shirley Knott, 74, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Hansen Family Hospital. A memorial visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Northlawn Memory Gardens at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Shirley and her family.
Shirley Ann (Clemons) Knott was born Jan. 22, 1946, in Eldora, Iowa, to Wilbur Jacob and Gladys Edna (Voll) Clemons. Shirley attended the Eldora Community Schools. She was a member of the Lutheran Church in Eldora. Shirley was united in marriage to Paul Knott on June 14, 1964, at the Lutheran Church in Eldora. During her working years, she was employed at Sunline Furniture in Eldora and Riverside Book and Bible in Iowa Falls.
Shirley and Paul enjoyed camping every second they could. They liked setting up camp in Ackley at Prairie Bridges. They loved to invite family and friends out to spend time with them while camping. The couple enjoyed many days playing dice and cards with others. Shirley recently enjoyed word find puzzles, which she spent most of her days doing. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren; they were her number one. Her grandchildren loved Shirley just as much.
Shirley Knott is survived by her husband, Paul Knott of Iowa Falls, Iowa; daughter, Theresa (Knott) Colorado of Iowa Falls, Iowa; and a son, Troy (Kelly) Knott of Palm Coast, Florida; grandchildren, Sydney (Matt) McMurray of Aplington, Iowa, Andrew Knott of Palm Coast, Florida, Antonio Serros of Marion, Iowa, and Jayde Serros of Iowa Falls, Iowa; brother, Jerry (Sherri) Clemons; sister, Mary Clemons; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant children, Dennis and Crystal Knott; and an aunt, Freda Crosser, who was like a mother to Shirley and helped raise her.
