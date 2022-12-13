SALIDA, Colo. - Wilma Krabbe, 94, of Salida, Colo., and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, Colo. Services for Wilma Krabbe will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at the Coulter Cemetery, Coulter, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family: Wilma Krabbe Memorial, C/O Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Wilma M. Anderson was born May 5, 1928, to Martin A. and Winifred Francis (Willis) Anderson in Dows, Iowa. She graduated from Popejoy High School with the class of 1945. She then went to the Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo. Wilma was united in marriage to Kenneth Krabbe and to this union one son was born: Kevin. She worked in a beauty shop for 22 years before going to work as a secretary at the Iowa Falls High School until retirement in 1989. She then worked at Riverside Book and Bible for 17 years. Wilma also was a farmer’s wife.
Wilma is survived by her son: Kevin (Kelly) Krabbe of Salida, Colo.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Krabbe; her brother Marvin Anderson; and sisters: Delores and Opal.