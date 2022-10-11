RADCLIFFE - Jeanette Krause, 78, formerly of Radcliffe, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the Bethany Life Communities in Story City.
Jeanette LaRee (Lettow) Krause was born June 14, 1944 at Iowa Falls Hospital. She was the second of identical twin daughters born to Elmer and Mabel (Pickering) Lettow. She and her twin, Joan, were baptized in June 1944 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Buckeye. She was also confirmed there in 1957. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Radcliffe until her death.
Jeanette grew up on the family farm northwest of Buckeye and attended Buckeye Consolidated School through eigth grade. She went to high school in Radcliffe and graduated in 1962. After high school, Jeanette and her twin sister, Joan, studied at “Youngs School of Beauty” in Waterloo, graduating in 1963.
Jeanette was a member of the “Lettow Sisters Trio” with her sisters Jane and Joan. They sang for many church and community events. They would sing for some business conventions in the area and also Des Moines. They auditioned for the “Ted Mack Amateur Hour” in St. Louis, MO in the mid 1950s. They performed on several TV shows and were competitors in the “Bill Riley Talent Search” winning third place at the 1960 Iowa State Fair.
Jeanette was married to Dennis Krause May 23, 1964 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Buckeye. They had two children: Tricia, born in 1966 and Justin, born in 1981. They lived in Radcliffe where Jeanette worked at the local drug store before becoming self-employed in her home beauty salon where she worked until Denny’s death in 1993. She also managed the Friendly Fairways golf course for a few years. After the passing of her husband, Denny, she worked for the Radcliffe Community School, in both the Latch Key program, (before and after school childcare) and also served meals in the lunchroom.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter: Tricia (Krause) Thompson; son-in law, Scott Thompson; two grandsons: Maxwell and Samuel - all of Ames. Sisters: Jane (Lowell) Wykle, of Radcliffe; and Liz Rubendall of Iowa Falls; brother, Mark (Linda) Lettow of Roland; sister-in-law, Ona Mae Lettow of Alden; brothers-in-law: Merritt (Jo) Krause of Ankeny; Craig (Candace) Krause of Denver, Colo.; and Ron Tystahl of Radcliffe.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Mabel (Pickering) Lettow, Husband Dennis, son Justin (JD), father-in-law Russ Krause, mother-in-law Elvera Krause, twin sister Joan Tystahl, brother Steven Lettow, sister-in-law Janice Tjemeland, and brothers-in-law: Gary Tjelmeland, Don Rubendall and Bruce Krause.