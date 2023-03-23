ACKLEY - Allan Kuiper, 68, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his Ackley home. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Allan and his family.
Allan was born on March 31, 1954 to Albert and Florance (Folken) Kuiper. He received his education in Parkersburg, Iowa. Allan was united in marriage to Debra Hess, and three sons were born to this union: Barry, Scott and Jay. The couple later divorced.
On Dec. 7, 1991 Allan and Virginia Brass were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley.
Allan retired from Iowa Falls-Alden Community School district as a custodian at Pine View Elementary. He enjoyed his career and loved all the students and staff. Allan also worked at Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield, Iowa.
Allan served on the Ackley City Council and several boards at church. He enjoyed camping at Prairie Bridges and would always welcome his family and friends to stay for his “campers special” meal. Anytime spent with his wife, family and friends was great. His sense of humor and his caring personality made everyone feel loved. Being a grandpa came naturally to Allan. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved his jokes, sense of humor and the tickly scratch of his whisker rubs.
Allan Kuiper is survived by his wife of 31 years, Virginia Kuiper; sons, Barry, Scott (Shawna), Jay, and daughter Tonya; grandchildren: Anthony, Austin, Allie, Ashlyn, Kaydence, Weston, and Madison; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Jordin, Rendon, Kyree, and William. He is also survived by his sisters: Sharon Knudson, Jeannie (Gerald) Meyer, Kathy (Steve) Barth; brother, Robert Kuiper; several nieces and nephews and Allan’s dog, Gracie Flower.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Florence Kuiper; son, Jason and parents-in-law, Delmer and Jennie Mae Janssen.
Allan was an organ donor, and the family is honoring his wishes and is working with Iowa Donor Network.