Kuper, Annie Aug. 20, 1925-Sept. 2, 2023

IOWA FALLS - Annie Kuper, 98, of Iowa Falls, Iowa passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. A graveside ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery will follow and then lunch at St. John's. Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Memorials in her honor may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Hardin County Democrats or Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Funeral arrangements are with Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Annie Mae Abbas was born on a farm on Aug. 20, 1925, in Franklin County north of Ackley. She was the eighth of 10 children born to George and Nancy (Krull) Abbas. Annie attended country school through eighth grade where she learned to speak English. German was spoken primarily in her home when she was young.
Annie worked at home and neighboring farms for several years before her family moved to Ackley when she was 17. While working at the Ackley canning plant she met Kenneth Kuper, the love of her life. She and Kenneth were married Sept. 17, 1946, a union that would last 76 years.
Annie and Kenneth lived on the Kuper farm west of Ackley. Anne was a full partner in farming. During the first 20 years or so of marriage, Annie performed fieldwork and livestock chores that included pork, dairy, beef, egg and poultry production. In the early 1950s, Annie gave birth to two children, Kathryn Ann (Vitasek) and Keith Allen. She and Kenneth worked hard, but always had fun! They loved to go dancing on Saturday nights in the heyday of dance halls around the state. In later years they enjoyed square dancing and seeing renowned country music acts.
Annie and Kenneth enjoyed many diversions including gardening, boating, bowling, motorcycling, snowmobiling, vacations and playing cards. Annie shared Kenneth’s passion for toy collecting, especially the social aspects. Annie loved playing bridge and other card games well into her 90s. But she was a homemaker first and foremost who loved entertaining. Her homemade meals and treats were scrumptious, and she prepared countless feasts for family, guests and hired hands. She was always well put together with fashionable clothing and accessories that were often complimented on. She was a proud Democrat and long-time member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.
Annie and Kenny lived and farmed west of Ackley until 1995 when they retired and made a home in Iowa Falls. They continued to be socially active, with more than 400 unique guests in their new home recorded in a guestbook until they moved to Cedar Ridge Independent Living in 2019.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Vitasek of Iowa Falls and her son, Keith Kuper (Marian) of Ackley, grandchildren: Byron Young, BreAnna Hannen (Elijah), Maya Kuper (Ben Merbitz) and Lindsey Kuper (Alex Rudnick) and eight great-grandchildren.
Annie was preceded in death by nine siblings, a son-in-law, Alois Vitasek and her beloved husband, Kenneth.