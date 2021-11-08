Kuper, Judy Ann

IOWA FALLS - Judy Ann Kuper, 72, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. A time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Linns Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. at West Friesland Cemetery in Ackley. Memorials may be directed to the family: Judy Kuper memorial c/o Linns Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Judy Ann Kuper was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Iowa Falls, to Richard and Jennie (Tjabring) Kuper. Judy attended Iowa Falls Schools graduating with the class of 1967. She started working at Citizen State Bank in 1968 and continued working through the transition to Green Belt Bank & Trust. Judy retired in 2013. Judy collected Iowa Falls post cards, Boyd Bears and Precious Moments. She liked to attend high school sporting events and when she wasnt able to climb the bleachers, she listened to them on the radio.