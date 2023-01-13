TUCSON, Ariz. - John Franklin Lambertsen, 79, of Tucson, Ariz., died peacefully Dec. 26, 2022, after a brief illness. John was born June 17, 1943, to Anton and Lillian (Buge) Lambertsen of Iowa Falls.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Helene (Hans) Meinders, Ila Mae (Dallas) Jackson, Lucille (Russell) Engleby, Althea (Audrey) Forgy and brothers Albert (Mabel), James (Marlene), and Duff (Linda).
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Turnquist of Tucson, Ariz., his “West Coast son” Jay Massello; his “East Coast son” John Beck; nieces and nephews Mike (Vicky) Lambertsen, Dennis (Pat) Lambertsen, Sherry (Dwight) Peterson, Curt Lambertsen, Terri (Scott) Gordy, Ramona Searl, Becky (Wayne) Embree, Joyce Lambertsen, Jeff (Julie) Forgy, Cindy Forgy, David (Kristy) Forgy, Jane Gullett, sister-in-law Linda Lambertsen; and many friends.
John was a graduate of Ellsworth Community College, Iowa State University and Drake University. He worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone, Bell Laboratories, AT&T and Verizon before starting his own financial consulting business. He served in the U. S. Army in Viet Nam. John willed his body to science.
Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army (Captain Chris Kim, 1002 N Main, Tucson, AZ 85616) and the Community Food Bank (Sio Castillo, 3003 S Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85713), or to your local Food Bank and Salvation Army.