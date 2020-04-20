IOWA FALLS
Marlene Lambertsen, 74, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice in Ames. No services are planned at this time. A private family burial will take place at the Coulter Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Marlene and her family.
Marlene Marie Norcross Lambertsen was born June 2, 1945, to Joseph Richard and Marjorie Beth (Michelson) Norcross. She was united in marriage to James Lambertsen. Marlene enjoyed golfing and reading.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Norcross; nephews, Jody Norcross and David Norcross; and a niece, Kristin Norcross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Lambertsen.
