Evelyn Langford, 76, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Mason City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the First Church of God, 115 Indiana Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Chariton Cemetery in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Evelyn Langford Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Memorials will be directed to Iowa Falls Humane Society and Child of Promise. The Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.