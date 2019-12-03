GENEVA - Larry Schachterle, 64, of Geneva, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley with burial in the Oakwood Cemetery.
Larry Robert Schachterle was born on June 28, 1955, in Hampton, Iowa, to William “Bill” and Dorothy (Van Besien) Schachterle. He graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School. On March 30, 1984, Larry was united in marriage to Kristi Patten in Phoenix, Arizona.