IOWA FALLS - Beverly Jean Larson, 76, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. There will be private family services with burial at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family: Beverly Larson c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
Beverly Jean Keigley was born March 6, 1946, in Ames, to Jay Andrew and Dorothy Adine (Moore) Keigley. Beverly attended Radcliff schools. Beverly was united in marriage to Russell Everett Larson and to this union six children were born: Ester, Russell Jr., Vernon, John, Joseph and Joyce. Beverly and Russell were later divorced. Beverly worked at Chiquita Processed Foods in Ackley for 22 years.
Beverly is survived by her children: Ester (Mark) King of Hampton; Russell Jr. Larson of Iowa Falls; Vernon Larson of Iowa Falls; John Larson of Iowa Falls; Joseph Larson of Iowa Falls; Joyce (Robert) Mobley of Kesley; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband Russell Larson; three sisters: Virginia Canfield, Carolyn Helmers and Rebecca Maine; and a brother: Jay Keigley Jr.