Ruth Larson, 89, of Buckeye, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A flowing visitation will be held from -7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden. Burial will be in the Radcliffe Cemetery at a later date. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.